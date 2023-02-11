REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

REC Silicon ASA Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

About REC Silicon ASA

(Get Rating)

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.