Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of $893.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Redwood Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.45%.

In related news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

