Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of RWT opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Redwood Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.45%.

In related news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

