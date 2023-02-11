Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Down 97.6% in January

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REED traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 35,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.60. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,582.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reed’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REED. StockNews.com began coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

