Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $757.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $703.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

