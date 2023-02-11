Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

