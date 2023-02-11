Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $17.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of RGA opened at $151.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

