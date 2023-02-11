Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNO opened at €40.90 ($43.97) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.17. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

