Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBCAA. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Republic Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

