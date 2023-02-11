Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

