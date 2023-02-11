Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280,333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Republic Services worth $98,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.92. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

