Request Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Request has a total market cap of $105.10 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047170 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002960 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10461116 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,429,689.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.