Reviewing ResMed (NYSE:RMD) & Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ResMed alerts:

Volatility and Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 2 6 0 2.75 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ResMed and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $263.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.48%. Given ResMed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than Vivos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.58 billion 8.75 $779.44 million $5.51 38.68 Vivos $10,000.00 2,461.00 -$2.53 million N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.51% 25.46% 16.09% Vivos N/A N/A -127.49%

Summary

ResMed beats Vivos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment provides business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Vivos

(Get Rating)

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.