Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Price Target Increased to C$0.95 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RVG opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Revival Gold will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current year.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Stories

