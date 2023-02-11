Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of flat (+/-1%) to ~$845.00, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.37 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.21 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

