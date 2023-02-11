RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of RITPF stock remained flat at C$24.20 on Friday. RIT Capital Partners has a 1 year low of C$22.51 and a 1 year high of C$29.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of RIT Capital Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange with net assets of some �1.9 billion. It is chaired by Lord Rothschild, whose family interests retain a significant holding. For 2011 it won the Best Large Trust award from the Investment Trust Journal, for its outstanding performance.

