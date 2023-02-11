Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $10.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RITM. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RITM opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

