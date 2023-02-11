Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $70.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.36.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,401 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.