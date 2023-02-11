Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Rubis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at C$28.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.55. Rubis has a one year low of C$20.95 and a one year high of C$32.80.
Rubis Company Profile
