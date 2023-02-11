Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at C$28.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.55. Rubis has a one year low of C$20.95 and a one year high of C$32.80.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the Retail and Marketing segment, and the Support and Services segment. The Retail and Marketing segment is involved in the trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen. The Support and Services segment houses all infrastructure, transportation, supply and services activities, supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing activities.

