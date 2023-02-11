Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

