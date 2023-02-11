Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. 321,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 125,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

