Safe (SAFE) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Safe has a market capitalization of $271.97 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $13.05 or 0.00059667 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00229723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00107728 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00062517 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000413 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.5385875 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.