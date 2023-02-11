Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 3.8%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 61,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 65,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Salazar Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

