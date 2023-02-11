Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.12 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $5.96 or 0.00027294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $17.76 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00435976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.36 or 0.28879843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.