Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.8 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.