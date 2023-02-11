Schroders (LON:SDRC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,237.87

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,237.87 ($26.90) and traded as low as GBX 2,165 ($26.02). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($26.02), with a volume of 311,551 shares changing hands.

Schroders Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,165 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

