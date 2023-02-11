Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Raised by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.