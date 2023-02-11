Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SCRYY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Scor from €24.00 ($25.81) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Scor from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Scor will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.