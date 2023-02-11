Scotiabank Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$50.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.13.

Cameco stock opened at C$38.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.60. The stock has a market cap of C$16.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.41. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$25.55 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.

In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,436.23.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

