Scotiabank Cuts Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to C$0.70

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

