ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $184.28

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.28 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.69). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.67), with a volume of 120,585 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get ScS Group alerts:

ScS Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £75.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ScS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.