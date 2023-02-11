Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2027 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $675,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,808.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,848 shares of company stock worth $6,418,670 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

