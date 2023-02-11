Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Secoo Price Performance
NASDAQ SECO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. 126,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. Secoo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Secoo Company Profile
