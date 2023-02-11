Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Secoo Price Performance

NASDAQ SECO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. 126,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. Secoo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

