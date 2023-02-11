Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.39 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $16,861.55 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00227630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00107410 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00062010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00062732 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000404 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00395256 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $21,234.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.