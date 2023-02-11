Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Down 7.6%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 12,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 36,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 163,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

