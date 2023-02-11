Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 29,569 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

