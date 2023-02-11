Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 607.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 123,835 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

