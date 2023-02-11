Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.11 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

