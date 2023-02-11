Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other SiTime news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,062. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $270.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

