Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,480,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 322,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,451,000 after buying an additional 162,352 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $175.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

