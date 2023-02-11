Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in January

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SVNDY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,536. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

