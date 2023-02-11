SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. SGS has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $29.48.

Get SGS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,333.80.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.