ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in January

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHASF remained flat at C$0.06 on Friday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
