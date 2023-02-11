ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in January

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHASF remained flat at C$0.06 on Friday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal and development of oil and gas resources. It focuses its operation in the Atrush block project located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company was founded on October 3, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

