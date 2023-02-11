Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shelf Drilling Price Performance
Shares of SHLLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
