Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shelf Drilling Price Performance

Shares of SHLLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Get Shelf Drilling alerts:

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.