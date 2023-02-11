Shell (LON:SHEL) Given Top Pick Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their top pick rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.06) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($35.91) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.26) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.66) to GBX 2,900 ($34.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.46) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,961.09 ($35.59).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,539 ($30.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £177.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 542.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,361.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,319.25. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,557 ($30.74).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Shell

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.07) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($239,358.46).

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.