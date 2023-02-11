Shentu 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.54 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00003641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $70.92 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shentu has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 89,762,845 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

