Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Declines By 99.5%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TGIFF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About 1933 Industries
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1933 Industries (TGIFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.