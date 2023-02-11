Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Rises By 103.1%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 881,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

AAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.21. 132,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

