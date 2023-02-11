Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rises By 1,300.0%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.36 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAIXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.10 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CaixaBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.90 ($4.19) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.87) to €3.70 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

