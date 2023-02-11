Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Decreases By 52.8%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,664. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. China Liberal Education has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

